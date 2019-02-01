RPP Democratic And RPP Nationalist Announce Merger With Agenda of Hindu State, Democracy With Monarchy

Rashtriya Prajatantra Party Democratic and Rashtriya Prajatantra Party Nationalist declared merger today on the agenda of Hindu Nation and democracy with monarchy

After following Republic line, RPP (Democratic) finally abandoned republican line and agreed for Hindu State and democracy with monarchy for unification. Pashupati Sumsher Rana led RPP-Democratic and Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani led RPP (Nationalist) are now on one party.

Rana led RPP stood for republican during the constitution making. After the merger the name two the name is now RPP (Unified) with both Rana and Dr. Lohani are co-chair. During the unification program, actress Rekha Thapa, who was assistant general secretary of RPP Democratic, were also present.

After this merger, it will put pressure on Kamal Thapa led RPP. If they unite, parties of erstwhile leader of Panchayat will secure over 5 percent votes.

Photo Courtesy: Deshsanchar