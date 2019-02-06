Nepal Tourism Promotion Summit Held In Chennai

Speakers from India and Nepal stressed the need to have more interactions to popularize may important religious, natural and cultural tourism spots in India to lure more Indian tourists. During an half day Nepal Tourism Promotion Summit in Chennai, India, speakers expressed that there are many places in Nepal which can attract more Indian tourists

Under aegis of its India-Nepal Centre (INC) and in association with Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi, India and Indian Institute of Public Policy (IIPP), Chennai – PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised Nepal Tourism Promotion Summit on 6th February 2019 at Chennai.

Nepal, located at top of the world, is endowed with beautifully gifted natural resources and diversities. From Mt. Everest to Terai region, it opens up to the world, the places to explore. Hence, it is not surprising, if Tourism is considered to be the core of Nepal’s national economy. The massive earthquake of 2014 caused unprecedented losses to Nepal and adversely impacted the perception among the tourists, however, the country bounced back to the path of recovery and Tourism is thriving over there once again.

Summit’s Objectives include: To bring close the key stakeholders of Tourism & Allied Sectors to discuss and ideate for the way forward on aforementioned theme covered in Summit.

-To create a sustained convergence of industry and government, for thriving on the mutually beneficial Nepal-India bilateral relations in Tourism Sector.

-To create the basis for PHDCCI Policy Advocacy, for supporting the cause of Tourism Sector in Nepal.

-To highlight the potential in Tourism Sector and create a smooth way forward for further empowerment of Tourism Sector in Nepal.

-To explore the potential of road, railway and air networks in Nepal and leveraging on the same for promoting Nepal Tourism.

-To discuss and ideate for making Cluster-based Tourism Zones across the Nepal-India borders.

-To further relax the investment norms for investment in Tourism & Allied Sectors in Nepal.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), India’s National Apex Chamber, has been closely working with the Government of Nepal and it has MoUs with the leading industry bodies of Nepal. PHDCCI had launched India-Nepal Centre (INC) with keeping a key aim to promote two-way bilateral economic and business relations for the welfare of India and Nepal.

Former Indian ambasador to Nepal K.V. Rajan, Chairman, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI delievered the key note address. Kashi Raj Bhandari, Director, Nepal Tourism Promotion Board presented paper on the tourism in Nepal.

Krishna Hari Pushkar, Minister (Economic), Embassy of Nepal, India, addressed & Theme Presentation.

Chaired by ambassador Rajan, Chairman, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI, papers were preseenting in the technical session on Promoting Tourism in Nepal Heritage; Religious; Adventure; Film; Ecological; Medical; Wellness.

Panel-members include Krishna Hari Pushkar,Minister (Economic), Embassy of Nepal, India, K C Sundaram, Director, IIPP, Dr Prasad Davids, SICCI, Dr Chetan Ginigeri, Senior Consultant, Aster CMI Hospital, M B Sridharan, Vice President, Indo-ASEAN-Srilanka Chamber of Commerce, P Nandagopal, Secretary, Andhra Chamber of Commerce, Chennai, T N Ranganathan, Consultant.

Chaired by Somi Hazari, SICCI, In Technical Session-II, papers were presented on Channelising Investment in Tourism Sector in Nepal. Panel-members include Tirtha Prakash Poudel, Counsellor, Embassy of Nepal, India, Choza Naachiar Rajasekhar, President, Tamil Chamber of Commerce (TCC), R Rangachari, Consultant, Hugh R Cruz, Head-Protocol & Trade Development, Romania Consulate Office, Chennai, Mrs Bina Karamjeet, Secretary General, South India Hotels and Restaurants Association, Chennai and Jambunathan Elango, Secretary, Indo-ASEAN-Srilanka Chamber of Commerce.

Niraj, Secretary, International Affairs, PHDCCI delivered the vote of thanks.

At a time when Nepal has been working to woo Idnian tourist, Atul K Thakur, Coordinator, India-Nepal Center, played a key role to held this seminar in Chennai.