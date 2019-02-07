JICA-Nepal Provides Support To Kankai Irrigation System

JICA-Nepal Provides Support To Kankai Irrigation System

Feb. 7, 2019, 8:25 p.m.

Yumiko Asakuma, chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Nepal, and government officials from Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation signed Record of Discussions on Technical Cooperation Project: Support for the promotion of irrigated agriculture in Terai.

According to a press release issued by JICA, the implementation period of the project is for 5 years (March 2019 to March 2024) and the Executing agency is Department of Water Resources and Irrigation (DWRI), Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MOEWRI). The project will mainly focus on the Kankai Irrigation system based in Jhapa.

JICA agreemnt.jpg

The project aims to improve water management and irrigation facilities’ maintenance by the collaboration between government of Nepal and Water Users Associations, and promote irrigated farming focusing on market-oriented agriculture.

The agreed project is expected to stabilize the food supply throughout Nepal in a long run and strengthen competitiveness of farming that will lead economic growth of the country through replication of better irrigation agriculture model in other potential irrigated area, which will be developed by the project.

JICA Agreement.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Women’s Blind Cricket Team Defeats Pakistan 4-0 at First-Ever Bilateral T20I Series!
Feb 07, 2019
Sports Help Tackle Discrimination Associated With Disability
Feb 07, 2019
Nepal Issues Alerts For Possible Snow Strom, Avalanches And Flood
Feb 07, 2019
Laxmi Bank’s Inching Closer To A Century Mark
Feb 07, 2019
Nirvana Chaudhary Awarded YPO’s SEN Sustainability Award For Philanthropy
Feb 07, 2019

More on News

Nepal Women’s Blind Cricket Team Defeats Pakistan 4-0 at First-Ever Bilateral T20I Series! By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Sports Help Tackle Discrimination Associated With Disability By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Nepal Issues Alerts For Possible Snow Strom, Avalanches And Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
The World’s ‘Third Pole’ Will Lose One-Third of Ice by 2100 By News Desk 7 hours, 42 minutes ago
Likely To Rain Rest Of Nepal On Thursday And Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Eminent Persons Hand Over Petition Not To Construct Airport At The Cost of 24 Lacs Trees In Nijgadh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago

The Latest

Laxmi Bank’s Inching Closer To A Century Mark By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2019
Nirvana Chaudhary Awarded YPO’s SEN Sustainability Award For Philanthropy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2019
Five Killed And Eight Injured In A Jeep Accident In Sindhuli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2019
Former Ambassador Dr.Singh Bahadur Basnyat Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2019
Absence Of Gut Bacteria Might Influence Depression: Study By News Desk Feb 07, 2019
Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Malcom Rescues Draw For Catalans In Copa Del Rey Semi-Final By News Desk Feb 07, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75