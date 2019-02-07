Nepal Issues Alerts For Possible Snow Strom, Avalanches And Flood

Feb. 7, 2019, 5:33 p.m.

At a time when the rainfall continue to occur and weather is yet to be improved, Department of Hydrology and Meteorology issued avalanches, snow storm, heavy rainfall, flood and landslides in high Himalayan region and mountain areas.

For coming three days till February 9, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the Nepal. According to Department of Hydrology and Meteorology Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain to occur at many places in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the country.

There will be light to moderate rain to occur at many places in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the country. Possibility of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region and chances of heavy snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous regionNumerical Weather Output

