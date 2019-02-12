Twenty Nepalese Government Officials Join Training In India

Twenty Nepalese Government Officials Joins Training In India

Feb. 12, 2019, 7:55 a.m.

The second group of 20 officials of the Ministry of Finance of Nepal has joined their training course on ‘Global Perspectives on Public Financial Management ‘at the Institute of Government Accounts and Finance (INGAF) on 11 February 2019.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, the training is being held under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

This is a special tailor-made training course on Public Finance Management designed at the request and as per the requirement of the Ministry of Finance of Nepal for a total of 62 officials.

The training will enhance the capabilities of these officials in global practices dealing with e-payment system, accounting &cash management, public burrowing system, accounting of foreign loans/grants and repayments, pension payment system, internal audit, fiscal responsibility and budget management, etc. The first group of 20 Nepali officials had successfully completed their10-days long training on 24 January 2019.

The INGAF, New Delhi is a premier training institute of Government of India in the field of Public Finance Management with state-of-the-art learning facilities.

Nepalese officials are in training in India.jpg

INGAF’s recognition across the spectrum has led to having associations and collaborations with premier institutions like Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Florida, Atlanta School of Public Policy, Duke University, Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, etc.

INGAF is one of the Partner Institutes for imparting professional training to officials from friendly developing countries across the world under the ITEC program.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

