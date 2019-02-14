Japan Provides Grant To Water Access In Sindhupalchowk

Japan Supports the Project for Improving Water Access in Sindhupalchowk District

Feb. 14, 2019, 1:50 p.m.

Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to NepalYuzo Yoshioka, signed a grant contract for US$ 265,744 (approximately 30 million NRs.) with Yuko Yamamoto, Project Coordinator, Peace Winds Japan (PWJ), for improving water access in Sindhupalchowk District.

The support was made under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2018, and will be implemented by PWJ, an international NGO based in Hiroshima. PWJ will work with Nepali partner NGO, the Institution for Suitable Actions for Prosperity (ISAP).

Japananese assistance to project.jpg

The grant assistance will be used to rehabilitate water supply facilities in Sunkoshi Municipality of Sindhupalchowk that were affected by the earthquakes in 2015. The project aims to improve access to water for people affected by the earthquakes and to contribute to the reconstruction in the area.

PWJ and ISAP have been working since 2017, with the consensus of the community, to build or repair water supply schemes. The project involves an approach which provides guidelines for communities to understand each other’s needs, prioritize reconstruction, mobilize resources, request assistance, and lead the reconstruction process.

Last year, PWJ and ISAP built water supply facilities in eight villages in Sunkoshi Municipality. This year, they will work on maintenance and appropriate utilization of the facilities by training local users. This will ensure sustainable use in the future of the infrastructure built by the project.

"The Embassy of Japan in Nepal expects that the project will contribute to improve water access for the local communities in Sindhupalchowk and also revitalize the reconstruction in the district. The Embassy also hopes that the project will enhance the friendly relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal," said a Press Release issued by Embassy of Japan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

