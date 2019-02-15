Caliber Takes Over Daraz On Brand Day

Daraz, Nepal’s biggest online shopping destination, has unveiled its next brand on the Brand Day series with CALIBER, a premium Nepali shoe brand, on February 15, offering exclusive deals on different products such as Men’s sneakers, Women’s Trainers, Ankle Boots, Formal Shoes, the Ultra-Light Sport Series, Women’s Sports Sneakers, and many more.

Caliber is a home grown brand with an outstanding reputation amongst its customers proven by its rave reviews on social media. With a range of top quality shoes made of the best materials and that too at an affordable rate, Caliber is proving to be a leading brand in Nepal. And now, for one day only, with exclusive discounts, exciting collectible vouchers, and the best deals only at Daraz, new and old customers get to discover the best of what the brand has to offer.

Starting from midnight until 23:59 on February 15, shoppers can grab specially curated offers of Caliber at Daraz including 15% minimum off on all products, free Delivery on all products on app, Exciting Collectible Vouchers

Daraz Brand Day is an exclusive one-day one-brand shopping event wherein Daraz joins hands with top-rated brands offering special discounts and exciting deals to delight the shoppers. Brand Day takes place on the 1st and the 15th of every month for a limited time period of 24 hours where shoppers can lookout for bargain deals on big brands. The first Brand Day kicked off with Clovia. Other brands that will be part of the series include Mantra, Goldstar, American Tourister, Titan, Baltra, Xiaomi, Maybelline, Converse, Rangoli, Sony, L'Oréal Paris, Salana, and many more.