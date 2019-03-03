Kamal K. Chhetri Backs With Shiva's Tandav Stortam On Shivaratri

As Nepal is celebrating Shiva Ratri on Monday (March 4), popular moden singer Kamal K. Chhetri backs in the music world with a thriling song on Lord Shiva's Tandav Stotram.

Kamal K Chhetri is back after 5 months with a beautiful song with well wishes and good prospectus in life with a heart touching song of every Nepalese and especially Hindu on the occasion of Shivaratri with the song named as Shiv Tandav Stotram by Kamal K Chhetri featured by Babo Pradhan giving a flavor of his own western way. Not many Nepalese singers have performed Lord Shiva's "Tandav" song.

Kamal K chhetri is one of the melodious Nepali Playback singer who especially caught the attention of Nepalese croud and music lovers with his song I LOVE YOU, which crossed over 2.5 million views on youtube. This song had so much impact on youth that we all sang this song I love you maile vannai sakina with our friends, families, and relatives. This song is still in the mouth of every Nepalese from children to youth.