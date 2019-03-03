Kamal K. Chhetri Backs With Shiva's Tandav Stortam On Shivaratri

Singer Kamal K. Chhetri Backs With Shiva's Tandav Stortam On Shivaratri

March 3, 2019, 11:21 a.m.

As Nepal is celebrating Shiva Ratri on Monday (March 4), popular moden singer Kamal K. Chhetri backs in the music world with a thriling song on Lord Shiva's Tandav Stotram.

Kamal K Chhetri is back after 5 months with a beautiful song with well wishes and good prospectus in life with a heart touching song of every Nepalese and especially Hindu on the occasion of Shivaratri with the song named as Shiv Tandav Stotram by Kamal K Chhetri featured by Babo Pradhan giving a flavor of his own western way. Not many Nepalese singers have performed Lord Shiva's "Tandav" song.

tandava by kamal k chettri.jpg

Kamal K chhetri is one of the melodious Nepali Playback singer who especially caught the attention of Nepalese croud and music lovers with his song I LOVE YOU, which crossed over 2.5 million views on youtube. This song had so much impact on youth that we all sang this song I love you maile vannai sakina with our friends, families, and relatives. This song is still in the mouth of every Nepalese from children to youth.

