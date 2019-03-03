Nepal Police Rescued Two Girls

Area Police Office of Mainapokhari of Bardia has rescued two young girls from trafficking to India. They have lured two girls aged 20 and 19 of Yarcha Rural Municipality Ward 5 to traffic to India.

Police has arrested three persons on charges of girl trafficking. Kami Thokra, a resident of Yarcha Rural Municipality Ward 1 Rasuwa District, Wakil Bahadur Malla, 46, a resident of Dang Tulsipur Sub-municipality and Maimi Kumar Sarki of Badhaiyatal Rural Municipality-8 Bardia are now under police custody.

According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, further investigation is going on regarding the event.