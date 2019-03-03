Nepal Police Rescued Two Girls

Nepal Police Rescued Two Girls

March 3, 2019, 2:26 p.m.

Area Police Office of Mainapokhari of Bardia has rescued two young girls from trafficking to India. They have lured two girls aged 20 and 19 of Yarcha Rural Municipality Ward 5 to traffic to India.

Police has arrested three persons on charges of girl trafficking. Kami Thokra, a resident of Yarcha Rural Municipality Ward 1 Rasuwa District, Wakil Bahadur Malla, 46, a resident of Dang Tulsipur Sub-municipality and Maimi Kumar Sarki of Badhaiyatal Rural Municipality-8 Bardia are now under police custody.

According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, further investigation is going on regarding the event.

