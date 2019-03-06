Government Will Unmask Nirmala Panta's Rape And Murder Case Soon: Minister Badal

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal has said that there is a great lapses in police investigation in the rape murder case of Nirmala Panta in Kanchanpur. He siad that the further investigation on the crime continue and the governmetn is serious on the issue. Minister Thapa said that there was several lapses in early investigations. The governmetn will bring the culprit in justice.

Pointing to recent violent activities, minister Thapa said that the government has been seriously monitoring all the activities of violent group and the government will take all necessary actions to control the violence.