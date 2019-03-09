Ambassador Rai Presents his Letters of Credence

March 9, 2019, 12:06 p.m.

Amrit Bahadur Rai presented his Letters of Credence as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Organization to António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, at a special ceremony at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

At the courtesy meeting following the presentation of credentials, Secretary-General Guterres expressed his condolences on the sad demise of Rabindra Adhikari, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, and his team in a tragic helicopter crash. T

he Secretary-General congratulated and welcomed Rai as Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations and assured him of all necessary support towards further enhancing Nepal-UN relations. While recalling his fond memories associated with Nepal in his earlier capacities, Guterres expressed his gratitude to Nepal for the support and solidarity it extended for the realization of the objectives of the United Nations.

Thanking the United Nations for its cooperation to Nepal's development as well as the peace process, the Ambassador reiterated the country's support to the reform agendas across all three pillars of the United Nations; and expressed Nepal’s willingness to contribute even more to the work of the Organization on all pressing issues from disarmament and peacekeeping to Climate Change and sustainable development.

According to a press release issued by Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations New York, Ambassador Rai arrived in New York to begin his tour of duty on 05 March 2019.

