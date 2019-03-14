OYO Hotels Fuels The Entrepreneurial Journey Of Women Asset Owners In Nepal

March 14, 2019, 10:26 a.m.

OYO Hotels & Homes has helped hundreds of micro-entrepreneurs in the form of independent partner franchisees to become a part of its chain and earn higher yields on their properties while delivering quality-assured accommodation to traveler.

OYO is already seeing a healthy and positive growth of partner franchisee hotels run by women as a part of its growing chain in Nepal and is working towards enabling many such success stories in the future.

Across different verticals, professions and roles, women are breaking stereotypes and emerging as leaders. Their journeys, personal or professional, are relatable but the fact that they have overcome hurdles is truly inspiring. Careers that didn’t see a lot of female participation earlier are now increasingly pursued by women including the fields of construction, retail and more. With their natural instincts and business acumen, women are stepping into the world of entrepreneurship and business more than ever.

OYO Hotels & Homes, South Asia’s largest, one of China’s top three, and the world’s fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes & spaces started its operations in Nepal in May 2017.

One such inspiring story is of Sushila Moktan who owns OYO 134 Hotel Sleepwell in Pokhara and has been a part of OYO’s chain of hotels since the past one year. Sharing her thoughts on the journey, Sushila said, ‘’OYO’s concept of standardizing hotels has been a huge benefit to us. Additionally, OYO trained our entire staff because of which we are able to deliver a quality-assured accommodation experience to our guests. I am glad that OYO is creating unique opportunities for women like me who always had a dream to be a business woman.’’

Rama Joshi who owns OYO 253 Hotel Pinnacle in Pokhara became a part of OYO’s chain of hotels since its early days in Nepal. “We have been working closely with OYO from the beginning. What I really appreciate about OYO is how well they have groomed the hotel staff adding to our hospitality skills. With OYO’s tech-enabled hospitality offerings, we have hosted a large number of guests, many of them being youngsters. Associating with OYO has given a boost to our business and occupancy.’’

Through integrated technology system and capabilities ranging across operations, transformation and renovation and onboarding, OYO helps asset owners in increasing the occupancy of their hotels while delivering quality-assured and standardized stay for guests. Every OYO Hotels asset owner gets access to OYO's advanced technology, allowing hotel owners and managers to gain full control in daily operations, reduce costs, achieve staff efficiency and save time. Everything related to their property can be easily monitored and managed through OYO’s in-house proprietary technology. In Nepal, OYO Hotels and Homes currently have over 150 hotels and 2,500 exclusive rooms as a part of its chain.

