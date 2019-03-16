Pritam Acharya from Nepal and Mohammad Faiz from India Show Best Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 16th March

Pritam Acharya from Nepal and Mohammad Faiz from India Show Best Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 16th March

March 16, 2019, 10:12 p.m.

Pritam Acharya from Nepal and Mohammad Faiz from Rajasthan India show a best performance Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 16th March 2019.They secured 100 marks in the duet organized to celebrate the Holy.

Faiz.jpg

Pritam-Acharya-from-Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa-Lil-Champs-2019.jpg

Today was the day for Pritam and Mohammad Faij secured the 100 out of 100.

