Civil Society Organizations Urge Government To Open Dialogue With Chand Led Communist Party

As Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is taking hard stand against Netra Bikram Chand led Communist Party, Member of National Assembly and leader of Nepali Congress Radheshyam Adhikari has urged government to start dialogue with Chand revoking the decision to banning his party.

“Nepal cannot afford another round of violence and civil war. The government and Chand led party need to take flexible stand and solve the problems with the framework of constitution,” said Adhikari in National Assembly.

Today, three civil society organizations also urge government to start dialogue with Chand led party. In a joint statement, Federation Community Forestry User Association, Human Right Alliance, CAUHUREST- Nepal and Federation of Drinking Water and Sanitation also asked rebel group led by Chand to come to dialogue with the government.