Civil Society Organizations Urge Government To Open Dialogue With Chand Led Communist Party

Civil Society Organizations Urge Government To Open Dialogue With Chand Led Communist Party

March 18, 2019, 8:53 p.m.

As Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is taking hard stand against Netra Bikram Chand led Communist Party, Member of National Assembly and leader of Nepali Congress Radheshyam Adhikari has urged government to start dialogue with Chand revoking the decision to banning his party.

“Nepal cannot afford another round of violence and civil war. The government and Chand led party need to take flexible stand and solve the problems with the framework of constitution,” said Adhikari in National Assembly.

Today, three civil society organizations also urge government to start dialogue with Chand led party. In a joint statement, Federation Community Forestry User Association, Human Right Alliance, CAUHUREST- Nepal and Federation of Drinking Water and Sanitation also asked rebel group led by Chand to come to dialogue with the government.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CK Raut To Register New Party In Election Commission
Mar 18, 2019
PM KP Oli Is Heading Towards Authoritarian: Dr. Bhattarai
Mar 18, 2019
EU Looks Forward To Enhanced Dialogue And Partnership With Nepal
Mar 18, 2019
Environmentalists Protest Cutting Of 2.4 Million Trees In Nijgadh
Mar 18, 2019
OYO Transforms Over 150 Hotels And Commits To Continued Growth In Nepal
Mar 18, 2019

More on News

CK Raut To Register New Party In Election Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 59 minutes ago
PM KP Oli Is Heading Towards Authoritarian: Dr. Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
EU Looks Forward To Enhanced Dialogue And Partnership With Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Janakpur-Jayanagar Railway Will Start Soon: Ambassador Puri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 7 minutes ago
Prachanda To Leave Tonight To U.S. By News Desk 1 day, 13 hours ago
Former King Gaynendra Received Warm Welcome In Gaighat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Environmentalists Protest Cutting Of 2.4 Million Trees In Nijgadh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2019
OYO Transforms Over 150 Hotels And Commits To Continued Growth In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2019
Khalti Launches QR-Code Based Event Ticketing Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2019
Electricity Generation Will Be Doubled: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2019
Nepal National Water and Weather Week Begin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 17, 2019
Maoism Revisited: A Brief Sketch of Communist Party of Nepal Led By Netra Bikram Chand By Nihar R Nayak Mar 17, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75