Nepal reaches South Asian Women Football Championship defeating Sri Lanka by 4-0 in a match played in Biratnagar. Punam Jargha, Anita Basnet, Sabitri Bhandari and Rekha Poudel scored each goal from Nepal.

Three time runner up, Nepal has a good possibility to lift the cup in home ground. This is the third time Nepal stopped Sri Lanka reaching to final. Nepal will play final either with Bangladesh or India.