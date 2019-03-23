U.S.-Nepal Partnership Highlighted At The American National Day Celebration

U.S.-Nepal Partnership Highlighted At The American National Day Celebration

March 23, 2019, 8:16 a.m.

The United States Embassy held its 243rd National Day Celebration on March 22, 2019 at Phora Durbar in Kathmandu. Nepal's Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun and U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry raised a toast together for the continuation of a strong, deep, and close partnership between the United States of America and Nepal.

Ambassador Berry highlighted the 72-year-long U.S.-Nepal relationship as "joint triumphs" which resulted through shared goals and a deep, meaningful partnership. "That is why our partnership does not come with strings, loans, or indebtedness," he said. "The 150 billion rupees worth of support that we expect to grant to Nepal over the coming five years will not be ‘money’ or ‘donor aid.’ It will, instead, deliver global best practices, training in skills, and models for Nepalis to adopt and make their own to help Nepal become both prosperous and happy," Ambassador Berry added.

US Ambassador Berry.jpg

The Ambassador, Deputy Chief of Mission, USAID Nepal Mission Director, and Defense Attaché welcomed hundreds of Nepali guests working in different areas invited to celebrate the Independence Day. Vice President Pun, the Chief Guest for the event, and Ambassador Berry observed the color guard presentations and national anthems of both countries.

Although the Independence Day of the United States is celebrated on July 4, the day is marked well in advance in Nepal because of a number of reasons including annual monsoons.

