After successfully arresting nine senior most leaders of Biplab Lead Communist Party of Nepal including Central Regional Command In-charge Hemant Prakash Oli (Sudarsan) on Saturday, Police arrested another senior most leader Ghanshyam Shrestha (Pushkar) on Sunday.

According to Deshsanchar online, Pushkar is convener of Kosi Bureau of party. He was former chairperson of Mirmire Radio and politburo of CPN-Maost.