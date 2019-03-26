Nepal Bar Association Elections: Tough Competition Between NC And NCP

Nepal Bar Association Elections: Tough Competition Between NC And NCP

March 26, 2019, 12:05 p.m.

Candidates sympathetic to Nepali Congress and CPN-CPN are finally contesting the Nepal Bar Association's 25th executive committee elections. They are in the election field heading the panel of Democrat and Progressive. The elections will be held on 30 March, 2019. The elections will also be held for Provincial Bar.

Led by senior advocate Chandeshwor Shrestha, NCP affiliated panel named Progressive, Professional and Inclusive Group is fighting at the ground with advocate Sunil Kumar Pokharel led democratic panel close of Nepali Congress.

In the present NBA's executive Committee Pokharel is General Secretary. Having a long legal carrier, Shrestha always stands with CPN-Maoist affiliated communist faction. After the unification of Maoist and CPN-UML, senior advocate Shrestha is nominated for the president.

bar-election.jpg

After returning from nation wide campaign, both the candidates are now claiming to win the elections. Out of 10,300 voters, Kathmandu Valley alone has 6500 voters with remaining 3500 outside Kathmandu.

After unification of party, NCP-NCP has almost 500 more voters than NC related democratic front. Lawyers argue that the elections results is going to be neck to neck.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

