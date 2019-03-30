Nepal Bar Association Elections 2019 Voting Close For Electing New Leadership

Nepal Bar Association Elections 2019 Voting Close For Electing New Leadership

March 30, 2019, 4:36 p.m.

Voting has closed to elect new leadership of Nepal Bar Association (NBA), the umbrella organization of legal practitioners in the country. The vote counting will take place after all the ballot boxes are brought to Kathmandu from across the country.

Although 63 candidates are vying for the 25-member executive committee, there I completion between democratic candidate led by advocate Snil Kumar Pokharel and Nepal Communist Party supported Progressive alliance led by senior advocate Chandeshwor Shrestha.

NBA.jpg

A both the groups are expecting some crossing of votes, it is going to be highly competitive election. The new leadership — including the chair, a general secretary, a treasurer, a vice-chair (woman), and one vice-chair each representing the seven states — will be elected for a three-year term.

A total of 10,313 voters took part in the election process that began at 8:00 am today and completed at 4:00 pm.

The voting took place at 35 polling centers across the country. Three different panels representing the progressive, professional and Inclusive, and greater democratic groups are competing in the election.

Photo of Bar.jpg

Photos Courtesy: Saroj Ghimire' Facebook post

