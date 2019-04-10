India Builds 50 Beds Maternity Hospital In Siraha District

April 10, 2019, 5:30 p.m.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurated Chandra Narayan Yadav Memorial Maternity Hospital in Siraha District. Nepali Congress Central Committee Member, Treasurer and Chairman of Chandra Narayan Memorial Trust Sita Devi Yadav attended the inauguration ceremony along with the political, community leaders and a large number of friends of the India-Nepal relationship.

The Hospital is built to provide access to maternity and health care services to the people of 50 VDCs in and around the Siraha District. The Hospital is being run by the Chandra Narayan Yadav Memorial Trust under the principle of no profit/no loss basis to quality maternal and child care.

The new infrastructure constructed with the Government of India’s grant of NRs. 26.90 million, having 25 bedded Maternity Hospital building. The project also included medical equipment like ultrasound, X-ray, blood Bank, emergency, Minor OT, 3 Doctor’s room, one Nurse’s room, store, administration, accounts and toilets on ground floor and ICU, CCU, major OT.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India, Kathmandu, the newly built infrastructure will provide the improved maternal and child care health service to the people of Siraha and surrounding Districts and help to reduce the maternal and child mortality rate.

Photo 6.jpeg

Photo 3.jpeg

