Three Nepali Students Top Cambridge International Exam AS Level

Three students from Nepal win Top in the World award and fifty-three students in Nepal have won Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards for their exceptional performance in the June 2018 and November 2018 Cambridge exam series.

There has been a growth of over 40 per cent in the number of winners from Nepal over last year. The award winner from schools across Nepal was recognized for their impressive academic achievements at the Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards ceremony, supported by the British Council, on 12 April 2019 at the Hotel Himalaya, Nepal.

The ceremony was attended by Ruchira Ghosh, Regional Director (South Asia), Cambridge International, Satyajit Sarkar, Manager Nepal and Bangladesh, Cambridge International and Jim O’ Neill, Country Exams Manager from, British Council Nepal, along with other representatives of the British Council.

Ruchira Ghosh, Regional Director, South Asia, Cambridge International, said “We are thrilled by the performance of the students from Nepal and wish them very best as they move onto bigger things and adventures in life. We at Cambridge take great pride in our curriculum as it prepares the students for a great future and higher studies by giving them a deeper understanding of the subjects and enabling them to think independently.”

Jim O’ Neill, Country Exams Manager at British Council Nepal, said: “The year 2019 is a special year as we witness the history in making with the highest number of award winners from Nepal ever and it also marks six decades of British Council in Nepal. The success demonstrated by the students is not just a validation of our efforts but also a motivation to everyone involved in education, especially the teachers and academic leaders. I thank all the students for their superb efforts and wish them well on the next step they take in Higher Education and in their careers. I also thank the Ministry of Education for recent clarification that 3 A levels are equivalent to completing secondary education.”

The Nepal students who were awarded by Cambridge International are.

Three Nepali students Sakrit Karmacharya of Malpi International, Ritik Yadav of Xavier International College International and Prajita Budhathoki 'GEMS' Institute of Higher Education International topped the Cambridge World Series AS Level examinations of November 2018

Under the World Series Karmacharya secured the award in Computer Science June 2018, Yadav AS Level Computer Science November 2018 and Budhathoki AS Level General Paper November 2018.

Top in Nepal series

Seema Gurung Budhanilkantha School International A Level Accounting June 2018, Bibiyan Krishna Shrestha Malpi Institute International A Level Biology June 2018, Simeel Angdembe Kaasthamandap A Level Academy International A Level Biology June 2018, Saugat Dangal Rato Bangala School International A Level Business June 2018, Sakrit Karmacharya Malpi Institute International A Level Chemistry June 2018, Avani Adhikari Rato Bangala School International A Level Economics June 2018, Nishan Gurung Gandaki Higher Secondary Boarding School International A Level Mathematics June 2018, Simeel Angdembe Kaasthamandap A Level Academy International A Level Mathematics June 2018, Sakrit Karmacharya Malpi Institute International A Level Physics June 2018, Simeel Angdembe Kaasthamandap A Level Academy International A Level Physics June 2018, Anisha Joshi Rato Bangala School International A Level Psychology June 2018, Roja Pande Rato Bangala School International A Level Sociology June 2018, Riya Manandhar St. Xavier's College International AS Level Accounting June 2018, Arya Gautam St. Xavier's College International AS Level Biology June 2018, Ishan Pandey St. Xavier's College International AS Level Business June 2018, Catherine Mathema The British School, Kathmandu International AS Level Chemistry June 2018 Cambridge Assessment International Education 3, Amar Budhathoki Little Angels College International AS Level Computer Science June 2018, Sorasak Joshi The British School, Kathmandu International AS Level Economics June 2018, Mohit Joshi Budhanilkantha School International AS Level English Language June 2018, Krisha Joshi 'GEMS' Institute of Higher Education International AS Level General Paper June 2018, Ankur Dahal Rato Bangala School International AS Level Mathematics June 2018, Prakriti Kandel Rato Bangala School International AS Level Nepal Studies June 2018.

Similarly other include Yaman Siwakoti St. Xavier's College International AS Level Physics June 2018, Clarissa Karki Trinity International College International AS Level Sociology June 2018, Anurag Karki British Council, Kathmandu International A Level Business November 2018, Bishnu Dev Kaasthamandap A Level Academy International A Level Chemistry November 2018, Aryan Yadav British Council, Kathmandu International A Level Mathematics November 2018, Auras Bhadra Khanal British Council, Kathmandu International A Level Physics November 2018, Deepshikha Shrestha Trinity International College International AS Level Accounting November 2018, Prashamsha Aryal, Chelsea International Academy International, AS Level Biology November 2018, Pratik Luitel Chelsea International Academy International AS Level Business November 2018, Ritik Yadav Xavier International College International AS Level Chemistry November 2018, Nistha Shrestha Campion School International AS Level Economics November 2018, Nissim Raj Angdembay British Council, Kathmandu International AS Level English Language November 2018 Cambridge Assessment International Education 4.

Likewise, Pragyan Kumar Acharya Rato Bangala School International AS Level General Paper (International) November 2018, Abhishek Prasad Ojha Budhanilkantha School International AS Level Mathematics November 2018, Abiral Banjade 'GEMS' Institute of Higher Education International AS Level Mathematics November 2018, Janvi Gurung Budhanilkantha School International AS Level Mathematics November 2018, Ritik Yadav Xavier International College International AS Level Physics November 2018, Niraj Pandey 'GEMS' Institute of Higher Education International AS Level Psychology November 2018 and Prajita Budhathoki 'GEMS' Institute of Higher Education International AS Level Sociology November 2018.

High Achievement

Shivani Sarawagi The British School, Kathmandu International A Level Art & Design June 2018, Utkrist Uprety Budhanilkantha School International A Level Further Mathematics June 2018, Safina Laura Bull The British School, Kathmandu International A Level Geography June 2018, Safina Laura Bull The British School, Kathmandu International A Level Literature in English June 2018, Sasha Holmgren Sylvain The British School, Kathmandu International AS Level French Literature June 2018, Sudeshana Shakya The British School, Kathmandu International AS Level Geography June 2018, Donan Abbou Chiron The British School, Kathmandu International AS Level History June 2018, Prakriti Kandel Rato Bangala School International AS Level Language & Literature in English June 2018, Sneha Joshi Rato Bangala School International AS Level Language & Literature in English June 2018 Cambridge Assessment International Education 5.

Similarly, Sraddheya Gurung The British School, Kathmandu International AS Level Literature in English June 2018, Sulav Bista Global College International AS Level Psychology June 2018, Inaesh Joshi The British School, Kathmandu International AS Level Thinking Skills June 2018, Shashwath Dalmia The British School, Kathmandu International AS Level Travel & Tourism June 2018, Prashant Thapa British Council, Kathmandu International A Level Accounting November 2018, Sivali Bhandary Rato Bangala School International AS Level Environmental Management November 2018 and Khullat Alim The British School, Kathmandu International AS Level History November 2018.

Best Across

Best across Three Cambridge International a Levels Sakrit Karmacharya Malpi Institute First place June 2018, Best across Four Cambridge International AS Levels Aasish Rijal St. Xavier's College First place June 2018, Best across Four Cambridge International AS Levels Om Koirala Trinity International College First place November 2018.