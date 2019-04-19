Manisha Koirala Launches Jal Pipes & Fittings In Nepal

Manisha Koirala, Girish Jain .Parash Luniya and the guest from Japan unviled Jal Pipes & Fittings followed by the announcement of the brand name and tagline.

Jal Pipes & Fittings, a quality product of Mahalaxmi Wires & Cables, was launched in the Marriott Hotel, Naxal. Jal Pipes & Fittings is a business unit of the Arihant Group. Among the attendees of the event were Girish Jain, Managing Director of Arihant Group and Ms. Manisha Koirala, the brand ambassador of Jal Pipes & Fittings. The product launch was held in a grand ceremony with a guest from Japan Sekisui invited for the event.

The Jal Pipes & fittings are manufactured with the state of art technology use from Austria, Germany and Japan.It has partnered with Sekisui Japanese compound for this production purposes.

Speaking about Jal Pipes & Fittings, the honorable guest from Japan Sekisui said, “Jal Pipes& Fittings stands for quality and trust. We aim to provide the customers with high quality products and gain their trust in return.”

