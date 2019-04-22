Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky Wins Lanslide Victory In Ukranie Presidential Election

Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky won a landslide victory in Ukraine's presidential election

April 22, 2019, 12:10 p.m.

KIEV: Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky won a landslide victory in Ukraine's presidential election on Sunday, exit polls showed, trouncing incumbent Petro Poroshenko.

Zelensky, a 41-year-old whose only previous political experience was playing the president on television, took 73 percent of the vote, according to exit polls conducted by several think tanks.

Ukraine's outgoing leader Petro Poroshenko conceded defeat and congratulated Zelensky on his landslide victory.

Poroshenko said the results were "clear" and a reason to "call my opponent and congratulate him".

"I will leave office but I want to firmly stress - I will not quit politics," he added.

Poroshenko took 25 percent of the vote, losing to the television star across all regions of the country, including in the west where he traditionally enjoyed strong support. The remaining ballots were spoiled.

Courtesy: Gulf News

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Upper Tamakosi Hydropower Project Needs To Complete By December 31: MD Kul Man Ghising
Apr 22, 2019
The World Bank To Support Scaling Up Renewable Energy Options In Nepal
Apr 22, 2019
Sri Lanka Bombings: Death Toll Rises T,o 300, Police Arrested 27
Apr 22, 2019
Intra-regional Economic Integration Is The Backbone Of The SAARC: Secretary-General Sial
Apr 22, 2019
Tara Air's Plane Slipped Off At Ramechhap Airport
Apr 22, 2019

More on International

Fire Breaks Out in Historic Notre Dame Cathedral In France By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago
British MPs Reject PM Theresa May’s Brexit Deal For Third Time By News Desk 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Facebook To Ban White Nationalism And Separatism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Pentagon Authorizes $1 Billion Transfer For Border Wall In Mexico By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago
Sikkim Chief Minister Chamling Shows Confidence To Win Elections By News Desk 4 weeks ago
Muller Submits Report: The Political Battle Continues By News Desk 1 month ago

The Latest

Upper Tamakosi Hydropower Project Needs To Complete By December 31: MD Kul Man Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2019
The World Bank To Support Scaling Up Renewable Energy Options In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2019
Sri Lanka Bombings: Death Toll Rises T,o 300, Police Arrested 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2019
Intra-regional Economic Integration Is The Backbone Of The SAARC: Secretary-General Sial By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2019
TORNADO IN BARA: A New Threat By A Correspondent Apr 22, 2019
ECONOMY Service Sector Performance By A Correspondent Apr 22, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75