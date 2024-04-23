Israel On Alert Against Terror Attacks, Airstrikes On Gaza Continue,

The Israeli military is continuing to carry out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Monday, causing an increasing number of child deaths.

Health authorities in Gaza say more than 34,000 people have been killed so far.

The Associated Press and other news outlets report that the strikes from Saturday through Sunday in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza killed 22 people, including 18 children and a pregnant woman.

The woman reportedly died on the way to a hospital. Medical workers performed an emergency cesarean section on her, and saved the baby.

The reports say her baby was in stable condition, but weighed only 1.4 kilograms. Footage shows medical workers trying to treat the premature baby.

The strikes killed the baby girl's father and 3-year-old sister, along with her mother. A doctor said it was a great tragedy that she was born an orphan.

Meanwhile, the important Jewish holiday of Passover begins on Monday.

In a Jerusalem neighborhood where many "ultra-Orthodox" people who strictly follow Jewish teachings live, a car slammed into several men standing and talking on the street on Monday morning. Two armed men emerged from the vehicle and tried to open fire. But their gun didn't work, and they fled the scene.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident as a terror attack while a sense of caution is spreading.