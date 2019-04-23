Nepali Congress Is Working To Revive Monarchy: PM Oli

April 23, 2019, 11:43 a.m.

Party Chairs KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ declared that they would work ahead to realize the Nepali people’s rights and their aspiration for prosperity. They said that the communist party formed for social justice, people’s democracy and people rights, safeguarding of nationality and sovereignty had come to the stage of institutionalizing of the people’s rights.

He accused Nepali Congress joining with reactionary forces to restore monarchy in the country.

Speaking at the function organised to mark the Communist Party of Nepal 70th founding day, party chair and Prime Minister Oli said that the two big communist parties did not unite out of mere coincidence but to realize the Nepali people’s dreams and aspiration. “We have been successful in institutionalizing social justice, cultural, economic and political rights that the Nepali people had been raising for long,” he said.

Prime Minister Oli also said that there is no space for any kind of impunity and anarchism in the country. “I am ready to take any step in favour of nationality and consolidating the enabling forces of national unity,” he said.

Stating the main opposition, Nepali Congress had taken up a wrong policy of joining hands with reactionary forces, NCP Chair Oli said if the Congress is a democratic force, it must unite with democratic forces. “It is surprising to see some NC leaders dreaming of restoring the monarchy,” he said while adding that those who believe in democracy can never say that supremacy on the basis of birth is right.

Another chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said that the hard task of finalizing the district leadership of the NCP, which was becoming complex by the day, has been completed. He added that the leadership of all 77 districts was finalized following intense exercise over it.

He also argued that different conspiracies had been hatched to stop the unification process but they were successful in neutralizing all illusions and conspiracies.

