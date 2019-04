Nepal has reached the final of Under 16 Eastern Regional Cricket Tournament defeating Hong Kong by 4 wickets at Thailand. Choose to bat first, Hong Kong scored 86 run in 32.2 over.

Following the target set by Hong Kong, Nepal crossed the wining target in 21.4 over with six wickets out.

From Nepal side, Ashish Bhattarai scored 17, Rohan Dudhraj 14, Deepk Bohara 11 and Subhas Air 10. In the bowling, Nikhil Kumar Singh secured 4 wickets followed by Ramesh Kurmi and Bisha Kumar Patel two each.