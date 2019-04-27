Pritam Acharya Scores 100 percent In Ludhiyana Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs April 27 Edition

The April 13 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs was organized in Ludhiana Punjab today and Pritam Acharya scored consecutive 100 percent in second performance. \Although it is getting tougher now with remaining 14 teenagers at the final stage, Pritam presented his good performance. Last episode he scored one hundred percent in a dance with. Eleven Year Old Acharya is performing well.

In Badhe Miya Chote Miya, Pritam score 100 percent with admiration from all the juries. He also won the heart of the audiences.

Compared to the last week, Acharya improved his performance Today’s performance was much better but there still exist inconsistency.

His fan except that he will repeat his performance today. He was able to pull concentration of audiences through music and songs. Another competitor 12 year old Aayush K.C of Kathmandu is also able to score good scores and response from judges.

Both boys took part in several such reality shows in Nepal as well. They reached in top 14 in several audition, digital round and mega audition held in different parts of India. Mother of Pritam Acharya Radhika Acharya said that her son and KC’s performance made all Nepali happy including their families.

Father of Aayush Ram Krishna also said that his son is doing hard to make better performance. Indian top actors, fans and well wishers in Nepal, India and Nepali leaving abroad are congratulating both through social media.

On the April 20 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champ, he performed the songs in presence of two renowned actresses Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatta. Pritam Acharya improved his all performance and secured 100 percent.

With his successful performance, Dixit and Bhtta also danced with Acharya. He scored Char Buster with 100. On 13 April during the Udit Narayan Special, he was secured 99.97.

Compared to the last week, Acharya improved his performance today securing 99.97. Last week his score was just 90 percent. Today’s performance was much better but there still exist inconsistency.

Although it is getting tougher now with remaining 13 teenagers at the final stage, Pritam presented his best performance.

Actor Madhuri Dixit praised Acharya for his best performance. As suggested in the last week, Acharya needs to improve his performance next episode to qualify for final round.

Photo courtesy: Pritam Acharya's Facebook Page