FBPWN To Organised Fashion Show On May 18

Chairperson of Federation of Business Professional Women - Nepal (FBPWN), Ambica Shrestha said that the forthcoming fashion show will promote Nepal made dress to the national and international market.

"Our Hotel Dwarika's Hotel has been using Nepali dress as official dress for long time. I request all to promote Nepalese dress official in respective organizations," said Shrestha.

Addressing the press meet to highlight a fashion show Fashion From Home is going to take place at Hotel Yak & Yeti on 18th May, 2019, chairperson Shrestha expressed the hope that the event will be grand one.

FBPW - Nepal with its Sustainable Development Goal is organizing a event "Fashion From Home" a fashion show to empower Nepalese women and promote Nepalese products. Fashion From Home is going to take place at Hotel Yak & Yeti on 18th May, 2019.

General secretary Mangala Karanjit also said that this is a great opportunity to promote Nepalese dress in enterprises. Event coordinator Pratimaya Pun also spoke at the press meet.

Opened in 1971, FBPWN was officially registered in 1975 in Nepal. It has been organizing various programs in Nepal.

The International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW International) was founded by Dr. Lena Madesin Phillips in 1930.

BPW International is one of the most influential international networks of business and professional women with affiliates in over 100 countries in five continents. Its members include influential women leaders, entrepreneurs, business owners, executives, professionals and young business and professional women.

BPW develops the professional, business and leadership potential of women through skill building, networking advocacy, mentoring around the world.

BPW International aims to unite business and professional women in all parts of the world to Work for women's economic independence, equal opportunity and representation in economic, civil and political life.

it also encourages and supports women and girls to develop their professional and leadership potential, undertake lifelong education and training and use their abilities for the benefit of others, locally, nationally and internationally.

The organization advocates for the elimination of all discrimination against women and for human rights and the use of gender-sensitive perspectives.

It undertake world-wide networking and co-operation between business and professional women and non-profit projects that help women gain economic independence to present the views of business and professional women to international organizations and agencies, and to business, governments and civil society.

As the organization is championing International theme 2017-2020 Empowering Women to Realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Nepal Chapter is organigning the event.

The root of BPW’s advocacy is embedded in the work with the United Nations. BPW lobbied for the formation of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and supported many women’s issues. BPW was awarded a Peace Messenger Certificate from UN Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar in 1987. Esther Hymer, BPW representative at the UN, was the first Chair of NGO CSW committee and was named as one of three women playing a significant role in the work of the UN Commission by Secretary-General Kofi Annan in 1997.

BPW continues its representation at UN Headquarters in New York, Vienna, Geneva; UN regional offices (UNECA, UNECE, UNESCAP, UNESCWA, UNECLAC); UNESCO, UNICEF, ILO, WHO, UNCTAD, UNIDO, FAO, UN DPI; Council of Europe; European Women’s Lobby and continues to work closely with UN Women.

It has given consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 1947.