Japan's New Emperor Naruhito Ascends Chrysanthemum Throne

Japan's New Emperor Naruhito Ascends Chrysanthemum Throne

May 1, 2019, 8:27 a.m.

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito has formally ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne, a day after his father Akihito abdicated from the world's oldest monarchy and ushered in a new imperial era.

Naruhito officially became emperor at the stroke of midnight local time (1500GMT Tuesday) but the process will be formalised on Wednesday with the 10-minute ritual, which is off-limits to female royals - even his wife Masako.

It took place on the first day of the new imperial era of Reiwa, meaning "beautiful harmony", which will last throughout Naruhito's reign.

The 59-year-old was presented with the sacred imperial treasures of a sword and a jewel, as well as the seal of state and his personal imperial seal, at a solemn ceremony in the Room of Pine in the Imperial Palace at 10:30am local time (0130 GMT).

Shortly afterwards, joined by Masako and other royals, Naruhito addressed the nation for the first time as its 126th emperor.

The pomp and ceremony will wait until October 22 when he and Masako will appear in elaborate traditional robes for a ceremony in the palace before parading through the streets of the capital to be congratulated by a host of world leaders and royals.

Naruhito will greet his first foreign head of state as emperor later this month, when US President Donald Trump visits Japan to meet the new monarch.

The emperor under Japan's constitution is a symbol without political power.

The Oxford-educated Naruhito faces the delicate balancing act of continuing his father's legacy of bringing the monarchy closer to the people while upholding the centuries-old traditions of the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Like his popular father Akihito, he has warned of the need to remember World War II "correctly" without downplaying Japan's early 20th-century militarism.

He has also spoken of the need to modernise the royal family, and vowed when he married Masako - who left behind a promising diplomatic career - to protect her "at any cost".

She has struggled however to adjust to palace life, including being subjected to enormous pressure to produce a male heir, and has suffered stress-induced "adjustment disorder" for much of their marriage.

The couple have one child, a 17-year-old daughter called Aiko, who cannot inherit the throne because she is female.

Akihito's abdication, the first in 200 years, has resulted in an unprecedented 10-day public holiday for the famously hard-working Japanese, with many taking advantage of the break to travel.

But despite the holiday exodus, and steady driving rain on Tuesday night, crowds still gathered at Tokyo's famous Shibuya crossing at the clock struck midnight to welcome the Reiwa era.

"The emperor was a good person... He was the symbol of Japan," said Rika Yamamoto, a 24-year-old company employee sheltering under an umbrella on the crossing.

"I hope the new emperor will carry on the kindness the old emperor had."

Courtesy: aljazeera.com

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

‘All Countries Should Ratify Health And Safety Conventions’ Guy Ryder
May 01, 2019
No Load Testing Of Upper Trishuli 3A Has Successfully Completed
May 01, 2019
China To Open Tatopani- Zhangmu Border Port Next Month
May 01, 2019
Nepal And Equatorial Guinea Establish Formal Bilateral Diplomatic Relations
May 01, 2019
President Bhandari To Return Today From China Visit Following Health Problem
May 01, 2019

More on International

Japanese Monarch Declares Historic Abdication By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 28 minutes ago
Xi Delivers Keynote Speech At Opening Of Second Belt And Road Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 22 hours ago
Russian President Putin Says North Korea 'Needs Guarantees' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky Wins Lanslide Victory In Ukranie Presidential Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Fire Breaks Out in Historic Notre Dame Cathedral In France By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
British MPs Reject PM Theresa May’s Brexit Deal For Third Time By News Desk 1 month ago

The Latest

‘All Countries Should Ratify Health And Safety Conventions’ Guy Ryder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2019
No Load Testing Of Upper Trishuli 3A Has Successfully Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2019
China To Open Tatopani- Zhangmu Border Port Next Month By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2019
Nepal And Equatorial Guinea Establish Formal Bilateral Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2019
President Bhandari To Return Today From China Visit Following Health Problem By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2019
Nepal’s Trade Union Organizations To Celebrate May Day 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75