KOICA Volunteer Supports In Installation of Laparoscopic System For Emergency operation

KOICA Volunteer Supports In Installation of Laparoscopic System For Emergency operation

May 1, 2019, 4:20 p.m.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) volunteer supports in installation of Laparoscopic system for emergency operation, Electronic Medical Recording as well as Picture Achieving and Communication System (PACS) in Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital.

KOICA volunteer with the support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) completed the project “Prevention of disease and improvement of working environment in Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital”. Through this project KOICA Doctor (volunteer) Byungcheol Kim supported various equipments in the hospital. The total budget of the project is USD 50,000.

KOICA has been partnering with the Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital for a period of over 19 years and the project inauguration ceremony was held at Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital on April 30, 2019 in the presence of Madan Sundar Shrestha, Mayor of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality.

Furthermore, the project was successfully completed by installing Laparoscopic System for emergency operation, Electronic Medical Recording as well as Picture Achieving and Communication System (PACS).

59211404_601820516999115_8085245595071021056_n (1).jpg

The main objective of supporting laparoscopic system is to examine the organs inside the abdomen in low risk as well as the objective of supporting electronic medical system is to improve and upgrade the existing working system. The EMR system will help the hospital to provide the history of each and every patients, doctors prescriptions, x-ray reports, lab reports etc.

KOICA’s volunteer program is one of the main programs to contribute to socio-economic development of the partner countries at the grass root level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to partner government organizations as per the need of expertise, knowledge, and experience.

According to a press release issued by KOICA, each volunteer serves in Nepal for 2 years in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, ICT etc. Currently, 3 advisors & 23 KOICA volunteers are actively working in various government sectors in accordance with an agreement between the governments of Korea and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Khalti And NIC Asia Bank Bring 10% Bonus Offer On National ICT Day
May 01, 2019
President Bhandari Returned Home Completing China’s State Visit
May 01, 2019
‘All Countries Should Ratify Health And Safety Conventions’ Guy Ryder
May 01, 2019
No Load Testing Of Upper Trishuli 3A Has Successfully Completed
May 01, 2019
China To Open Tatopani- Zhangmu Border Port Next Month
May 01, 2019

More on News

President Bhandari Returned Home Completing China’s State Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
China To Open Tatopani- Zhangmu Border Port Next Month By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours ago
Nepal And Equatorial Guinea Establish Formal Bilateral Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
President Bhandari To Return Today From China Visit Following Health Problem By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
Nepal’s Trade Union Organizations To Celebrate May Day 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
The United States Hands Over New Primary Schools in Kavrepalanchowk District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago

The Latest

Khalti And NIC Asia Bank Bring 10% Bonus Offer On National ICT Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2019
‘All Countries Should Ratify Health And Safety Conventions’ Guy Ryder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2019
No Load Testing Of Upper Trishuli 3A Has Successfully Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2019
Japan's New Emperor Naruhito Ascends Chrysanthemum Throne By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2019
Japanese Monarch Declares Historic Abdication By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2019
Shree Airlines Bombardier CRJ Faced Technical Problems At Passenger Gate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75