Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) volunteer supports in installation of Laparoscopic system for emergency operation, Electronic Medical Recording as well as Picture Achieving and Communication System (PACS) in Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital.

KOICA volunteer with the support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) completed the project “Prevention of disease and improvement of working environment in Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital”. Through this project KOICA Doctor (volunteer) Byungcheol Kim supported various equipments in the hospital. The total budget of the project is USD 50,000.

KOICA has been partnering with the Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital for a period of over 19 years and the project inauguration ceremony was held at Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital on April 30, 2019 in the presence of Madan Sundar Shrestha, Mayor of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality.

Furthermore, the project was successfully completed by installing Laparoscopic System for emergency operation, Electronic Medical Recording as well as Picture Achieving and Communication System (PACS).

The main objective of supporting laparoscopic system is to examine the organs inside the abdomen in low risk as well as the objective of supporting electronic medical system is to improve and upgrade the existing working system. The EMR system will help the hospital to provide the history of each and every patients, doctors prescriptions, x-ray reports, lab reports etc.

KOICA’s volunteer program is one of the main programs to contribute to socio-economic development of the partner countries at the grass root level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to partner government organizations as per the need of expertise, knowledge, and experience.

According to a press release issued by KOICA, each volunteer serves in Nepal for 2 years in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, ICT etc. Currently, 3 advisors & 23 KOICA volunteers are actively working in various government sectors in accordance with an agreement between the governments of Korea and Nepal.