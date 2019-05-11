Hotel Yak &Yeti Welcomes Team Members Of Trans-Himalayan Adventure 2019

Hotel Yak &Yeti Welcomes Team Members Of Trans-Himalayan Adventure 2019

May 11, 2019, 9:09 a.m.

As a group of Trans-Himalaya Adventure 2019, 20 April – 16 May, an unforgettable, high-altitude expedition through China, Tibet and Nepal arrives in Kathmandu on 9th May, Hotel Yak & Yeti Kathmandu hosts all participants of the Trans Himalaya Adventure.

“We were enthralled to welcome over 20 vintage cars from top brands like, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Porsche, Jaguar, Nash and more. Forty Six participants, organizers and technicians along with their vehicles, arrived at the Hotel on 9th of May,” said a press release issued by Hotel Yak & Yeti.

The partakers included British enthusiasts, who claim this has been the most difficult route ever taken. The Trans-Himalayan Adventure is the most challenging event to date, taking a group of intrepid crews on a non-competitive, 26-day expedition across the mightiest mountain range on earth.

After completing 19 days in high altitude Tibetan Plateau the team of Trans Himalayan Adventurer 2019 arrived Kathmandu. The cars entered Nepal from Kyirong . “The Trans-Himalayan Adventure is our most challenging event to date, taking a select group of intrepid crews on a non-competitive, 26-day expedition across the mightiest mountain range on earth,” said blog of Trans-Himalayan Adventure 2019.

“Most rallies in this region travel along the southern foothills of the Himalayas, but Rally Round will be crossing the range from north to south, starting from Chengdu, China, and travelling via Tibet and Nepal to finish in the fabulous city of Kathmandu,” writes in the website.

“Our route is not for the faint-hearted – crews will drive at high altitude and tackle astonishing roads and mountain tracks as they visit the magical city of Lhasa, the lost Western Tibetan Kingdom of Guge, sacred Mount Kailash and Everest Base Camp. Along the way you will experience unimaginably beautiful landscapes, rare wildlife and amazing cultural sites ranging from ancient ruins to stunning temples and monasteries, not to mention a few extra special surprises!”

“Melvyn and the team from CARS Europe were in charge of bringing the cars from the customs warehouse while the Rally Round team packed the navigator bags with everything needed. “

Trans Himalayan Car Rally.jpg

Tibet Highway.jpg

Nepal Border.jpg

Tran Himalayan.jpg

Photos courtesy to: https://www.rallyround.co.uk/trans-himalayan-adventure

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Trade war: Trump Says US-China Relations Remain 'Very Strong'
May 11, 2019
Man Jailed Over Sex Attack On A Flight
May 11, 2019
US Sends Missile System And Ship to Middle East
May 11, 2019
Shreejana Rana Becomes First Female President Of HAN
May 10, 2019
Xiaomi Launches Redmi Y3 With 32MP Selfie Camera Now In Nepal
May 10, 2019

More on Tourism

Shreejana Rana Becomes First Female President Of HAN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
VISIT NEPAL YEAR 2020 Promoting Brands By A Correspondent 4 days, 16 hours ago
MUSTANG Monarchy, Monk, Monastery By Keshab Poudel 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Mesmerizing Mountains: Machhapuchure, Annapurna South and Himchuli By Abhishekh Adhikari 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Launches Aperitivo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Manisha Koirala Completed Her Everest Base Camp Trekking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

It Is Our Compulsion To Choose Risky Way: Rescued Women By Ayushi Sureka May 11, 2019
Trade war: Trump Says US-China Relations Remain 'Very Strong' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2019
Man Jailed Over Sex Attack On A Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2019
US Sends Missile System And Ship to Middle East By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2019
Kathmandu Locals Are Fighting ‘Injustice’ To Save Their city’s Heritage, Years After Deadly Earthquake By Urmi Sengupta May 10, 2019
Anuska Shrestha Declares Miss Nepal 2019 By Ayushi Sureka May 10, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75