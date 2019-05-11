Hotel Yak &Yeti Welcomes Team Members Of Trans-Himalayan Adventure 2019

As a group of Trans-Himalaya Adventure 2019, 20 April – 16 May, an unforgettable, high-altitude expedition through China, Tibet and Nepal arrives in Kathmandu on 9th May, Hotel Yak & Yeti Kathmandu hosts all participants of the Trans Himalaya Adventure.

“We were enthralled to welcome over 20 vintage cars from top brands like, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Porsche, Jaguar, Nash and more. Forty Six participants, organizers and technicians along with their vehicles, arrived at the Hotel on 9th of May,” said a press release issued by Hotel Yak & Yeti.

The partakers included British enthusiasts, who claim this has been the most difficult route ever taken. The Trans-Himalayan Adventure is the most challenging event to date, taking a group of intrepid crews on a non-competitive, 26-day expedition across the mightiest mountain range on earth.

After completing 19 days in high altitude Tibetan Plateau the team of Trans Himalayan Adventurer 2019 arrived Kathmandu. The cars entered Nepal from Kyirong . “The Trans-Himalayan Adventure is our most challenging event to date, taking a select group of intrepid crews on a non-competitive, 26-day expedition across the mightiest mountain range on earth,” said blog of Trans-Himalayan Adventure 2019.

“Most rallies in this region travel along the southern foothills of the Himalayas, but Rally Round will be crossing the range from north to south, starting from Chengdu, China, and travelling via Tibet and Nepal to finish in the fabulous city of Kathmandu,” writes in the website.

“Our route is not for the faint-hearted – crews will drive at high altitude and tackle astonishing roads and mountain tracks as they visit the magical city of Lhasa, the lost Western Tibetan Kingdom of Guge, sacred Mount Kailash and Everest Base Camp. Along the way you will experience unimaginably beautiful landscapes, rare wildlife and amazing cultural sites ranging from ancient ruins to stunning temples and monasteries, not to mention a few extra special surprises!”

“Melvyn and the team from CARS Europe were in charge of bringing the cars from the customs warehouse while the Rally Round team packed the navigator bags with everything needed. “

Photos courtesy to: https://www.rallyround.co.uk/trans-himalayan-adventure