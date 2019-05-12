Pritam Acharya Scores 99.7 Percent In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs On May 11 Edition

The May 11 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs was organized in Mumbai and Pritam Acharya scored 99.7 percent. Although it is getting tougher now with remaining 14 teenagers at the final stage, Pritam presented his good performance. Last episode he scored one hundred percent in a dance with. Eleven Year Old Acharya is performing well.

Scoring 99.7 with chartbuster performance, the competition is going to be tough in the next round. In his performance Ye Jawani, Ye Diwani, Acharya won the heart of the people with his dance skill.

Compared to the last week, Acharya improved his performance Today’s performance was much better but there still exist inconsistency.

His fan except that he will repeat his performance today. He was able to pull concentration of audiences through music and songs.

Father of Aayush Ram Krishna also said that his son is doing hard to make better performance. Indian top actors, fans and well wishers in Nepal, India and Nepali leaving abroad are congratulating both through social media.

