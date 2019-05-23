India Wins Yet Again: Modi

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a single party tried to mislead the country in the name of secularism in the 17th Lok Sabha elections

May 23, 2019, 8:58 p.m.

In his victory speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that there will be only two castes in the country -- the poor and those contributing to alleviate poverty.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a single party tried to mislead the country in the name of secularism in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

After BJP's resounding victory in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing party cadres at BJP headquarters, thanked his party workers for the BJP's stupendous victory. He said this is the highest voter turnout India has seen and added that world will have to recognise India's democratic strength.

Stating that the BJP has got more than 50 per cent votes in 17 states, BJP president Amit Shah said: "This is a victory of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' over parties who supported 'tukde tukde' gang."

Reflecting on BJP's historic victory, BJP president Amit Shah said: "I express my gratitude to people of India for giving a historic mandate to the Modi sarkar. This is a victory of Narendra Modi's popularity."

Just like Lord Krishna said he was on the side of Hastinapur in the battle of Mahabharata, 130 crore Indians have said today, they are on the side of India.: PM Modi

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Narendra Modi Again, NDA Wins Big
May 23, 2019
Indian Women And 12 Others Die In Different Mountains During Spring Session
May 23, 2019
PM Oli Is The First Head of Government To Congraratualte PM Modi
May 23, 2019
DPM Yadav Meets WHO's Director General
May 23, 2019
Nepal Must Change Its Laws To Let Victims Of Human Rights Violations Access Justice: UN Experts:
May 23, 2019

More on South Asia

Narendra Modi Again, NDA Wins Big By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi Leading In Wayanad, Amethi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 54 minutes ago
BJP Sweep, India Chooses Modi 2.0, Show Leads By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 18 minutes ago
India's Vote Counting Set To Begin Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
PM Modi Prays In Kedarnath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Modi-led Coalition Likely To Win Majority: Exit Polls By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Indian Women And 12 Others Die In Different Mountains During Spring Session By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
PM Oli Is The First Head of Government To Congraratualte PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
DPM Yadav Meets WHO's Director General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
Nepal Must Change Its Laws To Let Victims Of Human Rights Violations Access Justice: UN Experts: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
NCP Leader Gautam Demands To Correct The Media Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
Hostage – A brief Review By Greta Rana May 23, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75