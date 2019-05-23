India Wins Yet Again: Modi

In his victory speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that there will be only two castes in the country -- the poor and those contributing to alleviate poverty.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a single party tried to mislead the country in the name of secularism in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

After BJP's resounding victory in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing party cadres at BJP headquarters, thanked his party workers for the BJP's stupendous victory. He said this is the highest voter turnout India has seen and added that world will have to recognise India's democratic strength.

Stating that the BJP has got more than 50 per cent votes in 17 states, BJP president Amit Shah said: "This is a victory of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' over parties who supported 'tukde tukde' gang."

Reflecting on BJP's historic victory, BJP president Amit Shah said: "I express my gratitude to people of India for giving a historic mandate to the Modi sarkar. This is a victory of Narendra Modi's popularity."

Just like Lord Krishna said he was on the side of Hastinapur in the battle of Mahabharata, 130 crore Indians have said today, they are on the side of India.: PM Modi