Narendra Modi Again, NDA Wins Big

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is headed for a victory bigger than in 2014 - a 300-plus figure the BJP reached as a single largest party. The BJP keeps its core states - the Hindi heartland, Gujarat and Maharashtra - while posting fresh victories in Bengal, Odisha and the northeast. It has also scored a huge win in Karnataka - a state the Congress rules jointly with HD Kumaraswamy. "Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat," PM Modi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Prime Minister, saying "We report the people". Elections were held on 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and a party or alliance needs 272 seats to form government.

The NDA is ahead in 343 of the 542 seats, while the BJP lead has crossed 300. In 2014, the party won 282 seats, the NDA had won 336. It was the first time in more than three decades that a single party won majority on its own.

Amit Shah tweeted: "This victory is India's victory. This is the victory of the hopes of youths, the poor, and farmers. This massive win is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development and the people's trust in him. On the behalf of crores of BJP workers, I congratulate Narendra Modi."

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the re-election, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked him to "take care of the interests of the country". He also conceded defeat in Amethi, asking BJP leader Smriti Irani to nurture the constituency "with love". Mr Gandhi has reportedly offered to resign as President of the Congress, though the party is unlikely to accept.

Among the states, the BJP made a clean sweep in Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan and is ahead on 38 of 40 seats in Bihar and 41 of 48 seats in Maharashtra. The party is also expected to win 28 of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. In Chhattisgarh, it is marginally behind - leading in nine of the state's 11 seats.

Among the southern states, the BJP is ahead on 25 of 28 seats in Karnataka - ruled by the alliance government of the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular. The alliance government completes one year today and a dismal showing in the election will not help better the strained ties between the local leaders of the two parties.

In Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress is set to come to power, decimating the ruling Telugu Desam Party of Chandrababu Naidu. It is ahead in 144 of the state's 175 assembly seats and in all 25 of its Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress is ahead in eight of Punjab's 13 seats. It is also ahead in Tamil Nadu, where it is partnering the DMK led by MK Stalin and in Kerala, where it is ahead in 19 of 20 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, which sends the largest number of lawmakers to the Lok Sabha, the BJP has established a huge lead over the Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav alliance. A good performance in the state is considered absolutely essential for any party or alliance hoping to rule at the Centre.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who fought a pitched battle with the BJP, is ahead -- so much so that Trinamool Congress leader Chandan Mitra has called it the "government-in-waiting". Leads show that the BJP is ahead in 19 seats, to Trinamool's 21 seats. In Odisha too, the party is ahead on four seats.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-Congress alliance is way ahead of the AIADMK and the BJP, which tied up weeks ahead of the elections. A similar showing in the by-elections for 18 assembly seats could topple the AIADMK government led by E Palaniswami.