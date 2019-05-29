Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwad Likely To Present Populist Budget

Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwad Likely To Present Populist Budget

May 29, 2019, 2:54 p.m.

Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada is presenting over Rs. 1575 billion budget for the fiscal year 2019/20 in Parliament today. It is reported that the new budget will be populist with increase in the salary of government employees, monthly social protection to the elderly.

For a technocrat like Khatiwada, resisting political pressure for populist programmes will also be a challenge, just as he will have to set the tone for the subsequent years, as the KP Oli administration has been making ambitious plans—achieving a double-digit growth by 2024/25.

Speaker of House of Representatives; Krishna Bahadur Mahara announced the date and timing of budget for upcoming fiscal year 2076/77. This year’s budget will be Khatiwada’s second presentation on how Nepalese economy will mold in the days to come. Last year, finance minister Khatiwada set the target economic growth of 8%. Many parliamentary members from the party of opposition and few members from the same party out lashed Khatiwada’s budget policy last year labeling it as “extremely optimistic”.

Khatiwada’s assurance of an 8% economic growth did not live up to the expectation. However, recent Nepal Investment Summit and several conferences with World Bank and International Monetary Fund have paved paths for foreign direct investment and infrastructural development.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Everest Day 2019 Held In Kathmandu
May 29, 2019
President Bhandari Attended 12th Republic Day Program
May 29, 2019
PM Oli Conferred A PhD Degree By A Private Christian University From Korea
May 29, 2019
British Ambassador Richard Morris Takes Part In Everest Marathon To Help People With A Visible Difference
May 29, 2019
Kodari Checkpoint To Open Today
May 29, 2019

More on Economy

Rakuten Viber and Jagdamba Motors Give away TVS Ntorq125cc Scooter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Nepal SBI Bank Joins With Khalti To Faciliate E-banking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago
Season Of Annual Rituals By Dr. Tilak Rawal 1 week, 1 day ago
NIBL Opens New Extension Counter In Budhanilkantha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Switch On Franchise Meet-2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Kumari Bank Provides Educational Materials To Community School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Everest Day 2019 Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2019
President Bhandari Attended 12th Republic Day Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2019
PM Oli Conferred A PhD Degree By A Private Christian University From Korea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2019
British Ambassador Richard Morris Takes Part In Everest Marathon To Help People With A Visible Difference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2019
Kodari Checkpoint To Open Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2019
Mt Everest Day Today, Concern Over Rising Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75