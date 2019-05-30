Indian PM Modi To Take Oath Today, Nepali PM Oli To Attend The Function

Indian PM Modi To Take Oath Today, Nepali PM Oli To Attend The Function

May 30, 2019, 8:48 a.m.

More than 20 leaders are likely to take part in oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Nepali prime minister KP Sharma Oli will attend the ceremony.

A galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC nations, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, other opposition leaders, corporate honchos, film stars and other dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony.

According to Indian media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath along with a new council of ministers on Thursday for a second term at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan, amid suspense on who will get the Big Four - Home, Finance, Defence and External Affairs - Cabinet berths. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues.

PM Modi at sworn in.jpg

Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat early morning today and will also pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal Samadhi in New Delhi ahead of his oath taking ceremony.

Ahead of PM Modi's swearing-in, senior BJP leaders, who are likely to be re-inducted in the Narendra Modi government, met BJP chief Amit Shah at his residence. These included Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prakash Javadekar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Prior to that, Narendra Modi met Arun Jaitley at the latter’s residence on, hours after the outgoing finance minister requested that he should not be given any responsibility for now and be allowed time off due to his ill health.

Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the city on Thursday, with deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Supports IBS Business
May 30, 2019
Oli Jee And I Have A Written Understanding To Run The Government In Alternatively: Prachanda
May 30, 2019
Nepal's Bhumika Shrestha Included In 100 Most Influential People In Global Policy 2019
May 30, 2019
Tatopani Border Resumes
May 30, 2019
MP Binod Chaudhary Left For New Delhi To Attend Oath Taking Ceremony of PM Modi
May 30, 2019

More on News

KOICA Supports IBS Business By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 32 minutes ago
Nepal's Bhumika Shrestha Included In 100 Most Influential People In Global Policy 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Tatopani Border Resumes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
MP Binod Chaudhary Left For New Delhi To Attend Oath Taking Ceremony of PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Durbar High School Is The Showcase Work Of China Aid Post-Disaster Reconstruction Projects In Nepal: Ambassador Hou Yanqi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
Major General Shivaram Kharel Of Nepal Appointed Acting Head Of Mission of UNDOF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 45 minutes ago

The Latest

Accelerate Actions To Slash Tobacco Use And Advance Health Across The WHO South-East Asia Region By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh May 30, 2019
Oli Jee And I Have A Written Understanding To Run The Government In Alternatively: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2019
The United States Breaks Ground on Eight Public Facilities in Makawanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2019
NIBL Ace Capital Limited To Issue NIBL Sahabhagita Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2019
Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada Unveiled Budget of 1.53 Trillion For Fiscal Year 2019/20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2019
Everest Day 2019 Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75