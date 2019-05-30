MP Binod Chaudhary Left For New Delhi To Attend Oath Taking Ceremony of PM Modi

Binod Kumar Chaudhary, MP and CG President, has left for New Delhi to attend prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony to be held in New Delhi today. MP Chaudhary was invited by President Office of Republic of India to attend the ceremony as a guest. He also attended the last swearing ceremony of Prime Minister Modi in 2014.

He will return Nepal on Friday after participating in the ceremony. According to a press release issued by CG Group, industrialist Chaudhary has maintained personal good relations with PM Modi since he was chief minister of Gujarat.

MP Chaudhary also invited Modi to address national development conference in Nepal as a chief minister of Gujarat. However, he cancelled Nepal visit following central government's did not issue permit to visit Nepal.

MP Chaudhary has already congratulated PM Modi for achieving major achievements during the elections and extended best wishes for his success.

