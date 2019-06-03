Bangladesh Beats South Africa By 21 Runs

Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs. This is Bangladesh's second win at World Cup over South Africa. The Tigers are off to a great start and it was a comprehensive performance by Bangladesh. Meanwhile, South Africa slip to their second defeat in this tournament as Bangladesh opens their account on the ICC CWC 2019 points table.

After facing a defeat against home side England, Far du Plessis-led South Africa will look to bounce back as they face Bangladesh in the match five of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC 2019). While this is the second match for South Africa, Bangladesh will play their first game of the CWC19. Stay tuned for SA vs BAN CWC 2019 match live score updates. Live Cricket Streaming of South Africa vs Bangladesh Match on Hotstar, Gazi TV and Star Sports: Watch Free Telecast and Live Score of SA vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Clash on TV and Online.

South Africa were handed a 104-run defeat by England. In the chase of 312 runs, the Proteas were bowled out for 207 runs. Though South African bowlers did a fine job, it was their batting that let them down. Against Bangladesh, South Africa will be looking to open their account on the ICC CWC 2019 points table and hope for a better batting performance.

Bangladesh is a decent side and have the capability to upset South Africa. Of late the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side have been playing good cricket and come into the tournament with a tri-series win over West Indies. South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Weather Report: Check Out the Weather Forecast and Pitch Report of The Oval Stadium in London.

Meanwhile, this will be the fourth World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh. Previously, South Africa have won twice against Bangladesh in the World Cup. However, the Tigers have once defeated South Africa as well. It happened during the 2007 World Cup.

Courtesy: Agencies