Hotel Yak & Yeti Plants Trees

Hotel Yak & Yeti planned a plantation program with its chairman Radhe Shyam Saraf along with his wife, his son, Executive Director, Arun Saraf and his three sisters. The plantation was done by the Saraf family and the hotel team together, with full of hopes for a sturdy germination and a better environment.

The hotel organized an event in honor of Environment Day 2019. World Environment Day is the United Nations day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. Since it began in 1974, the event has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in over 100 countries.

As per the theme of this year’s environment day “Air Pollution” we found it to be ideal to plant trees that are the main and the most natural way to resolve air pollution.