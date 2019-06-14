Nabil Bank Ltd To Support KMC In Setting Up of Flower Towers

June 14, 2019, 9:01 p.m.

Nabil Bank Ltd and Kathmandu Metropolitan City exchange agreement in setting up of Flower Towers in the traffic islands of Kathmandu.

CEO of Nabil Bank Ltd Anil Keshary Shah and chief executive of KMC signs and exchange the agreement in presence of mayor Bidya Sunder Shakya in KMC office today.

“Nabil Bank is pleased to be supporting Kathmandu Metropolitan City under the leadership of Honorable Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya in setting up of Flower Towers in the traffic islands of Kathmandu. Using state of the art urban agriculture techniques as part of our Greenovation initiative these will add vibrant colors and natural beauty throughout our city,” writes CEO of Nabil bank Anil Keshary Shah in his Face Book wall.

“Can’t wait to see the Flower Towers blossom into reality over the next few months. #NabilGreenovation #KMCNabil #TeamNabil.”

Nabil 3.jpg

Nbil 2.jpg

Photos Courtesy: CEO of Nabil bank Anil Keshary's Face Book Wall

