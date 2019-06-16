NIPJSC Announces Protest Against Guthi Bill, Banepa, Panauti, Bhaktapur and Flame Procession In Thimi

Started from Kathmandu Valley by enthusiastic youth and convener of National Identity Protection Joint Struggle Committee (NIPJSC) Ganpati Lal Shrestha, the protest against is now spreading like wildfire to other cities in the valley, and beyond.

NIPJSC is organizing a protest program with support from local community in Panauti, light procession in Thimi, protest program in Bhaktapur. A protest program has already organized in Banepa.

The protestor demanded the withdrawal of Guthi bill. "The attempt is against our heritage, our religion and our culture. We must fight against it," said Ganpati Lal Shrestha. "We will show the government our strength if it does not respond to our demand. Our first and foremost demand is to withdraw the bill. " Don't conspire against our agitation. This is attached to our identity."

Other heritage activists also agree with Shrestha. "Judging from the most recent developments, the controversial Guthi bill is going to create a big rift within the strong communist government, eventually leading to its downfall. The Communication Minister Gokul Baskota called the Guthi system feudalistic at a press conference," writes Alok Siddhi Tuladhar, an active heritage activist in his face book wall.

Judging from the most recent developments, the controversial Guthi bill is going to create a big rift within the strong communist government, eventually leading to its downfall. The Communication Minister Gokul Baskota called the Guthi system feudalistic at a press conference. In retaliation, the "pawn" Member of Parliament Rambir Manandhar has demanded his resignation at another press meet. Both of them belong to the powerful communist coalition that holds two-thirds majority in the parliament. On the other hand, agitators have upped the ante and are now demanding that the Guthi Corporation of the government be permanently dissolved, and that the government return all Guthi land that was nationalized in 1964 CE to its rightful owners. Things are really heating up. #SayNoToGuthiBill #DissolveGuthiCorporation #GiveBackNationalizedGuthiLandToItsOwners Posted by My Nepal, My Heritage on Saturday, June 15, 2019

Although overwhelming members of parliament from both the ruling and opposition party has shown solidarity against the bill, the government is yet to decide how to deal with the current crisis.

