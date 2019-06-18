Government To Defer Guthi Bill

Government To Defer Guthi Bill

June 18, 2019, 4:32 p.m.

Following the vehement opposition from the public and main opposition party Nepali Congress, the government is announcing to vacate the Guthi Bill.

Even before the press meet of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Ministry of Land Management, Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation Padmakumari Aryal is reportedly call a press meet to announcing to vacate the Guthi Bill.

Following the disruption of the main opposition, Prime Minister Oli cancelled his address to parliament. He is planning to address press meet at Baluwatar.

