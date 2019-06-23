Hotel Yak & Yeti Celebrates International Yoga Day

Hotel Yak & Yeti Celebrates International Yoga Day

June 23, 2019, 11:36 a.m.

Hotel Yak & Yeti organized an event on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2019. International Day of Yoga, referred as Yoga Day, is celebrated annually on 21 June since its inception in 2015.

According to a press release issued by the Hotel, Yoga has been practiced for thousands of years as a life philosophy to join the individual self with what practitioners call the Divine, Universal Spirit, or Cosmic Consciousness. The practice of yoga leads an individual to a sense of peace and well-being.

To celebrate International Yoga Day, we invited our in house guests and our hotel team to join us in a yoga session. We had 55 participants, we started off with warm up session, followed by group interactive activities and subsequently with yoga Asanas and meditation. The event was concluded with a healthy breakfast buffet.

The session was conducted by Neeva Pradhan who is the Director of Corporate Programs and Events, Art of Living Foundation in Nepal. She organizes and coaches Corporate Leadership Development Trainings and Yoga Sessions for various institutions under “Excellence at Workplace,Nepal”.

Yak and Yeti Yoga 3.jpg

Yak and Yeti Yoga 2.jpg

