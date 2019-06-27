Korean Ambassador To Nepal Inaugurated Health Posts In Nuwakot

Park, Young-sik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Nepal inaugurated six health pots in Nuwakot. During the inauguration, Pranaya Upadhaya, Under Secretary, (unit Chief of Reconstruction of MoHP), Sunghoon Ko, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office, Ayshanie Medagangoda-Labé, Resident Representative of UNDP, Min Ho Choi were also present.

CDO Armani Ghimire, Chief of Nuwakot Health Office and Chairpersons of Likhu, Panchakanya, Shivapuri and Dupcheswor and community people also attended the program.

Along with the construction of this Health Posts KOICA also provided necessary medical equipment with an objective to recover the public health service in Nuwakot District by reconstructing health facilities and normalizing health services.

The Government of the Republic of Korea implemented “Post-Disaster health Service Recovery Program in Nuwakot District” through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) includes the construction of 10 health posts in Nuwakot.

Six health posts were inaugurated and handed over to the MoHP on 26 June 2019 situated at Suryamati, Likhu, Ghyangfedi, Thaprek, Chaugada and Panchakanya. Other 4 health posts were already handed over in 2018 and since then they have contributed to the better access to the health facilities for community people.

The health posts were inaugurated For the recovery of earthquake affected are, KOICA has implemented this project with other development agencies and partnered with UNDP for site preparation and construction of 10 Health Posts, KOICA partnered with GNI to carry out various public health programs focusing on women’s health and KOICA partnered with GIZ to strengthen the Health Information Management System (HIMS) throughout the District.

This project is the genuine response of the Government of the Republic of Korea to support the earthquake affected people. Since Nuwakot is one of the heavily affected districts, through this project KOICA is aiming to provide quality and safe health care services to people of Nuwakot by constructing District Hospital and 10 Health Posts.

KOICA now focuses on the construction of a 50 bed Trishuli District hospital in Bidur Nuwakot. Almost 60 percent of the construction of District Hospital is completed; KOICA plans to handover the Hospital with all necessary equipment and oxygen plant by March 2020.

Acknowledging the importance of easy access to the health facilities focusing on SDG 3 for developing countries, KOICA has given assistance to its partner countries, including Nepal, to share the benefits of basic health opportunities.