Nepal Government Annuls Nepali Citizenship Of Five Indians

Nepal government has annulled Nepali citizenship of five people of Indian origin on the ground that they procured the citizenship certificate presenting the fake identity and personal detailed.

The government has also decide to take legal actions against those who involved in the scam. Similarly, the government has also decided to book those who acquired Nepali citizenship presenting fake personal detailed.

Announcing the last cabinet decision, spokesperson of the government and Information, communication and technology Gokul Baskota said that the government will not spare anybody involved in wrongdoing.

Those Indian citizens involved in presenting fake citizenship certificate involved include Jeevan Kumar Singh Dhanusha, Dharmendra Thakur and Ajaya Kumar Thakur Rautahat and Jamuna Raut of Rautahat.