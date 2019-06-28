Nepal Government Annuls Nepali Citizenship Of Five Indians

Nepal Government Annuls Nepali Citizenship Of Five Indians

June 28, 2019, 12:03 p.m.

Nepal government has annulled Nepali citizenship of five people of Indian origin on the ground that they procured the citizenship certificate presenting the fake identity and personal detailed.

The government has also decide to take legal actions against those who involved in the scam. Similarly, the government has also decided to book those who acquired Nepali citizenship presenting fake personal detailed.

Announcing the last cabinet decision, spokesperson of the government and Information, communication and technology Gokul Baskota said that the government will not spare anybody involved in wrongdoing.

citizenship.jpg

Those Indian citizens involved in presenting fake citizenship certificate involved include Jeevan Kumar Singh Dhanusha, Dharmendra Thakur and Ajaya Kumar Thakur Rautahat and Jamuna Raut of Rautahat.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Establishment Of SAARC Food Bank And Seed Bank A Major Achievement
Jun 28, 2019
Police Arrests Noodel Attack Perpetrator
Jun 28, 2019
Brazil Beat Paraguay On Penalties To reach Copa Semi-final
Jun 28, 2019
Rain Likely To Occur Some Places
Jun 28, 2019
Virat Kohli Breaks Tendulkar And Lara Record
Jun 28, 2019

More on News

Establishment Of SAARC Food Bank And Seed Bank A Major Achievement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 27 minutes ago
SEE Results 2076: Private Schools Maintain Lead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nepal’s Honorary Consuls General and Consuls Express To Work Promote Nepal Abroad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 39 minutes ago
SEE's Results Are Here By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 4 minutes ago
Korean Ambassador To Nepal Inaugurated Health Posts In Nuwakot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
SEE 2075/76 Results To Publish Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Police Arrests Noodel Attack Perpetrator By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2019
Brazil Beat Paraguay On Penalties To reach Copa Semi-final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2019
Rain Likely To Occur Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2019
Virat Kohli Breaks Tendulkar And Lara Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2019
Former Chief Secretary Balraram Singh Malla Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2019
PRABAL SUMSHER RANA Demise Of A Diplomat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75