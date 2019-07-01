Cricket World Cup: What Are England's Semi-final Chances?

Cricket World Cup: What Are England's Semi-final Chances?

July 1, 2019, 6:02 a.m.

England's nerve-shredding victory over India at Edgbaston means qualification for the World Cup semi-finals remains in their own hands.

Eoin Morgan's men - the host nation and number one team going into the competition - have made hard work of it, but victory over New Zealand on Wednesday will seal their progress.

If they slip up against the Black Caps in Durham, however, Pakistan or Bangladesh could pip them.

India and New Zealand are not assured of their place in the final four but can feel reasonably comfortable based on their superior net run-rate.

England reignited their World Cup campaign with a superb display to defeat India by 31 runs at an electric Edgbaston.

The hosts bounced back from successive losses to defeat the only unbeaten team left in the tournament and will definitely reach the semi-finals with a win against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Jonny Bairstow crunched 111 as he reunited with the fit-again Jason Roy for an opening stand of 160.

Roy made 66 and Ben Stokes added some late impetus with 79 to lift England to 337-7.

Although England's bowling was disciplined, there was the fear that India could pull off the highest chase in World Cup history when Virat Kohli was sharing 138 with Rohit Sharma, who went on to complete a century after Kohli departed for 66.

With 102 needed from the final 10 overs, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya briefly raised the hopes of the ecstatic India fans, only for England to hold their nerve and restrict India to 306-5.

If England beat the Black Caps at Chester-le-Street, they will finish second or third in the group and will be in the second semi-final, probably against India or Australia, at Edgbaston on 11 July.

Lose, and they will go out if Pakistan beat Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.

India, meanwhile, still need one win from their final two games against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to be certain of a place in the last four.

Source: BBC Sports

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Donald Trump Shares Handshake With Kim Jong-un At DMZ
Jun 30, 2019
Teach For Nepal Walkathon Concluded
Jun 30, 2019
India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit Concludes In Gangtok
Jun 30, 2019
Copa America: Peru Shocks Uruguay To Reach Semifinals
Jun 30, 2019
Women Football World Cup: Sweden And Netherlands Reach Semifinal
Jun 30, 2019

More on Sports

Copa America: Peru Shocks Uruguay To Reach Semifinals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 11 minutes ago
Women Football World Cup: Sweden And Netherlands Reach Semifinal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 17 minutes ago
Pakistan Beat Afghanistan In Cricket World Cup Thriller By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 28 minutes ago
Cricket World Cup: Australia Thrash New Zealand By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 28 minutes ago
Argentina To Face Host Brazil In Copa America Semi-final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka's Semi-final Hopes Dented by South Africa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Donald Trump Shares Handshake With Kim Jong-un At DMZ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2019
Teach For Nepal Walkathon Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2019
Donor Should Not Involve In Local Capacity Building And Governance Agenda In Nepal: Shailendra Sigdel By A Correspondent Jun 30, 2019
Budgets Of Federal Nepal By Dr. Tilak Rawal Jun 30, 2019
GAUTAM BUDDHA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT On Speed After Recovery By Keshab Poudel Jun 30, 2019
PM IN EUROPE Untimely Visit By Keshab Poudel Jun 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75