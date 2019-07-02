Small Enterprises Provide Employment To 3.2 Million People

Vice Chairperson of National Planning Commission Prof. Dr. Puspa Raj Kadel unveiled the final result of the first-ever National Economic Census 2018 amidst a program organized by the Central Bureau of Statistics in Kathmandu.

The result shows that there are 923,356 establishments out of which 462,605 (50.1%) are registered, 460,422 (49.9%) are not registered and 329 (0.04%) registration is unknown. The number of person engaged in these establishments are 3,228,457 persons where 2,012,237 (62.3%) are male and 1,216,220 (37.7%) are female.

The final results are based on the new administrative area as of April 14, 2018 when the field enumeration was conducted. Speaking on the occasion Hon. Vice chair shared that Economic Census gives a true reflection of the Nepalese economy where the distribution of establishments is uneven across the country with high concentration of establishments in Province 3 and very low in Karnali.

Therefore, ministries and planners should utilize these data for future planning process to meet the national goals. Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo spoke on the utilization of data for policy planning so that the trade deficit can be reduced and foreign direct investment can be increased as the country has high potential on human resource, hydropower etc.

Yumiko Asakuma, JICA Chief Representative stressed on the easily availability of data and its utilization by government agencies, researchers and private sector. JICA has been assisting the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) to conduct the first-ever National Economic Census 2018 (NEC2018) with the “Project on Capacity Development for the implementation of Economic Census 2018” since March 2016 until March 2021.

Through this project, JICA gave technical knowledge and supported equipment to make the Economic Census meeting the international standard and the quality of data. The project will further support CBS to produce successive analytical reports in future.

