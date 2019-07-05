Khalti Wins United Nations Fintech Innovation Fund

Nepali Startup Khalti Wins United Nations Fintech Innovation Fund

July 5, 2019, 11:49 a.m.

Khalti, a homegrown financial technology startup in Nepal, has won Fintech Innovation Fund from the United Nations. The fund was jointly launched by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) earlier this year.

Along with Khalti, a total of 10 companies from across Asia-Pacific region have won the Innovation Fund.

After being announced the winner for the Fintech Innovation Fund, Khalti is rolling out a special project within July 2019. The project will support women-led micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in 12 different districts across the nation, from Sankhuwasabha in the east to Darchula in the west. Women involved in Dhaka Weaving to Allo Processing and Weaving to Food Processing will be supported as part of this project. With this project, Khalti aims to solve gaps between production and sales of goods produced by 3500 women involved in MSMEs in Nepal.

The project intends to deliver financial and digital literacy and skills to women-owned, managed or led MSMEs by bringing all the MSMEs to a digital platform and upgrade their current style of working. Khalti will be providing them necessary training to be self-sufficient and help them in expanding their business and resources. Khalti is partnering with SAARC Business Association of Home Based Workers (SABAH Nepal) to implement the project. Furthermore, Khalti is also mobilizing Smart Chhoris to assist the MSMEs.

Over the next year, UNESCAP and UNCDF will provide financial and technical support for Khalti to conduct the project and introduce digital and financial solutions that improve access to finance and enhance operational efficiency of these women-led MSMEs.

Elated by this achievement, Arvind Sah, Director of Khalti shared, “Micro, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are a vital source of employment and a significant contributor to the country’s GDP in Nepal. However, most MSMEs have been facing difficulty in accessing loans and other financial services.

“We are building a hyperlocal market in Khalti platform and conducting marketing and sales of goods produced by the women and enabling payments of goods directly through Khalti app. And, on the basis of their monthly income level, we will recommend for loan from our partner bank so that they can expand their business. This project offers payment solutions and improved access to finance to the women-led MSMEs in Nepal.”

Through Khalti’s innovations: hyperlocal market and bulk payment processing system, the women-led MSMEs will be able to connect with their end users directly and receive payments on their mobile phone. The project seeks to uplift the livelihood of women involved in MSMEs in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

"IIFA Has Not Announced Nepal As The Country Of Hosting Its 20th Edition"
Jul 05, 2019
Germany Provides Over 3 Billion Rupees To Nepal
Jul 05, 2019
IFA Awards Events To Promote Tourism In Nepal: Minister Baskota
Jul 05, 2019
Heavy Rains To Lash Parts of Nepal. Flood Like Situation Feared In Western Nepal
Jul 05, 2019
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern California
Jul 05, 2019

More on Economy

Nepal Data Literacy Program Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 59 minutes ago
Everest Bank’s Customers Get Discount Of 7% at Nepal Mediciti Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Nepal's CG Group Ties Up With Huawei To Launch 4G Services By Reuters 2 days, 20 hours ago
Small Enterprises Provide Employment To 3.2 Million People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Premier Insurance Partners With Khalti For Digital Payment Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
OnePlus 7 Pro Launches In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

"IIFA Has Not Announced Nepal As The Country Of Hosting Its 20th Edition" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2019
Germany Provides Over 3 Billion Rupees To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2019
IFA Awards Events To Promote Tourism In Nepal: Minister Baskota By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2019
Heavy Rains To Lash Parts of Nepal. Flood Like Situation Feared In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2019
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern California By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2019
Cricket World Cup: West Indies Beat Afghanistan By 23 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75