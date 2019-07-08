Nepal Beat Malaysia By 7 Wickets Entering Into Final

Nepali Cricket have entered into the final of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) U-19 Eastern Region 2019 cricket tournament by defeating Malaysia by seven wickets at Kinrara Oval Stadium, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday.

Led by skipper Rohit Kumar Paudel, Nepal, after winning the toss, invited Malaysia to bat first.

Malaysian batsman couldn’t survive Nepal’s fierce bowling attack and got cornered to 87 runs by losing all wickets in 40.5 overs. Muhammad Amir made 24 runs in 32 balls, which was highest for the Malaysian team.

Sagar Dhakal of Nepal was titled Player of the Match during the first semi-final game of ACC U-19 Eastern Region Cricket Tournament against Malaysia. Photo Courtesy: asiancricket.org

Sagar Dhakal took three wickets for 16 runs in 10 overs while Kushal Malla took two wickets in nine overs while giving 13 runs. Kamal Singh Airee, Rasid Khan and Tilak Raj Bhandari claimed one wicket each.

In return, Nepal scored 90 runs in only 15.5 overs, easily chasing the target with seven wickets in hand. Bhim Sharki and skipper Paudel respectively scored 33 runs off 32 balls and 31 runs off 29 balls for Nepal. Both remained not out.

Sagar Dhakal of Nepal was declared Player of the Match.