Marriott Hotels Ventures To Nepal Opening Kathmandu Marriott Hotel

July 18, 2019, 8:53 p.m.

Kathmandu Marriott Hotel opens in the historic capital city, marking the debut of the flagship brand in Nepal. Designed to expand the mind of modern travelers, the hotel’s prime location connects next generation travelers to attractions throughout the fascinating cultural city.

“We are proud to introduce our flagship brand in the beautiful kingdom of Nepal. The country welcomed one million tourist arrivals in 2018, reaching a new record to show that this country has great tourism potential,” said Neeraj Govil, AreaVice President, South Asia, Marriott International. “The hotel will offer our guests brilliant stays in Kathmandu, stimulating guests with cultural experiences that speak to their inventive nature.”

“For both business and leisure travelers, Nepal offers many UNESCO World Heritage Sites with stunning experiences while guests unwindand recharge in the comfort of sophisticated spaces and the warm hospitality of Marriott.”

Upon entering the hotel, guests will see thoughtful touches paying tribute to the country. A 500 kilogram Nepalese praying bell hangs from the ceiling while local paintings and crafts adorn the walls. The patterned carpets mimic the detailed weaving seen in the Dhaka Topi, a brimless cap that is part of the traditional Nepalese national dress.

The 214 well-appointed rooms reflect streamlined Marriott Modern design complemented with premium elegance and intuitive technology. The traditional desk is replaced by flexible surfaces enabling space for work and relaxation. Meanwhile, a soft seating nesting nook allows guests to look out onto verdant greenery and the majestic Himalayan mountain ranges that lend an impressive sense of place.

“The Kathmandu Marriott Hotel is thoughtfully designed to ensure a brilliant stay. We look forward to delivering unparalleled guest experiences backed by comfort and great service through best in class facilities and amenities for both international and local guests. Our four distinctive dining venues, offering sumptuous local and international cuisines, promise to raise the bar within the Kathmandu culinary scene,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager, Kathmandu Marriott Hotel.

Guests and locals can choose from a multitude of dining experiences including the all-day dining restaurant, Thamel Kitchen, that showcases an interactive live-cooking kitchen serving local and international dishes to delight our guests.

KTMMC_DELUXE_KING_01.jpg

According to a press release issued by the hotel, Edamame will be a pan-Asian specialty restaurant offering Thai, Japanese and Chinese cuisine, featuring a Yakitori station. Raksiis a music bar offering hand crafted cocktails with local ingredients and will host live jazz music sessions. For fresh and flavorful bites in the morning or a coffee break in the afternoons, there will also be KBC – Kathmandu Baking Kitchen, an in-house patisserie serving delectable sweets and baked goods paired with freshly made espresso and coffee-based drinks.

With over 740 sqm of banquet space, the Kathmandu Marriott Hotel has one of the largest meeting spaces in the city with the latest technology for seamless conferencing and meetings. Furthermore, the M Club boasts panoramic views of the majestic Himalayan Mountains, making it an ideal venue to enjoy breakfast and refreshments 24-hours a day.

KTMMC_LOBBY_01.jpg

Centered on health and holistic well-being, the hotel offers M-Wellness, which includes an invigorating space consisting of four treatment rooms, with a choice of Ayurvedic signature treatments and modern therapies that help unwind and revitalize the body and mind. The hotel will also feature an outdoor swimming pool and a fully-equipped fitness center.

Travelers can take in the historic and cultural treasures within walking distance from the hotel, including the nearby former royal residenceNarayanhiti Palace Museum;peruse the cafes, galleries and shops alongDurbarmarg Street; or escape to the scenic Garden of Dreams, a tranquil green spot in the buzzing capital. Meanwhile Tribhuvan International Airport is a short 20-minute drive away.

